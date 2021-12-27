Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $94.46 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54.

