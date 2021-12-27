Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Golem has a market cap of $503.69 million and $10.78 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00213846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

