Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 10.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 165,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graco by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Graco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Graco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

