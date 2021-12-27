Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 944 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 712.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

