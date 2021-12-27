Grant Whitney Sells 2,927 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $81,985.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 646,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

