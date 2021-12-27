Gravity Finance (GFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,788.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1,788.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00062992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.69 or 0.07907716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,422.20 or 0.99892708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

