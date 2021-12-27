Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 45,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 500,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

