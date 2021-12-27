GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Senior Officer Buys C$108,092.39 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Senior Officer Brendan Riley purchased 9,687 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at C$911,827.99.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.65. 12,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,861. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.92 and a 52-week high of C$43.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.1100703 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

