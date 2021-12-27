GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce $8.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $28.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%.

GP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 6.33. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.