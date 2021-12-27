Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Up 1.2%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €31.00 ($35.23) and last traded at €30.90 ($35.11). 18,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.54 ($34.70).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

