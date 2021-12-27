Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

