Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $19.27 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 540,650 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

