Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $6.66 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 249,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for approximately 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

