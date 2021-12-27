Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $250.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

