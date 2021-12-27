Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $308.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.77. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $211.92 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.573 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.