Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 13,279 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

