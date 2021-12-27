Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 15,503 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

