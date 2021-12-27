Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $299.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.55. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.