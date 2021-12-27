Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,586,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,960,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $45.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

