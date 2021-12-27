Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.68 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

