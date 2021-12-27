Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $495.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

