Groot Eleanor De Sells 20,132 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

