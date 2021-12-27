Groot Eleanor De Sells 20,132 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.
