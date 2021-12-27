Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $224,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

