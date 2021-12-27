GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. 131,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 397,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.
About GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
