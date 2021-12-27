GYEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $901,231.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and $901,231.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.02 or 0.07928373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.86 or 0.99902700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007744 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.