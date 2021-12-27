GYEN (GYEN) Market Cap Tops $23.74 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $901,231.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.02 or 0.07928373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.86 or 0.99902700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007744 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

