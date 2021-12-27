Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 8,440 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

