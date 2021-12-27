Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 8,440 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.
Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.
In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.
Microsoft Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
