Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Down 7.6%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

