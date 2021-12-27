Hamster (HAM) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $38.41 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

