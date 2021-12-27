Handshake Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $558,749.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $117.74 million and approximately $558,749.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.71 or 0.07964381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00307800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00918877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00437160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00252077 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 451,689,807 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

