HAPI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $34.86 or 0.00068723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 561,929 coins and its circulating supply is 541,214 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.