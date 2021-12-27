Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBRIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.