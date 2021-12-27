Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) Senior Officer Sells C$65,190.00 in Stock

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) Senior Officer John Patrick Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.46, for a total value of C$65,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,853 shares in the company, valued at C$1,253,951.38.
HWD stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,820. Hardwoods Distribution Inc has a 1-year low of C$16.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.78.
About Hardwoods Distribution
