Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 2.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 725,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 538,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £8.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.71.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

