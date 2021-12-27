Haven Protocol Price Tops $5.14 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $111.85 million and $1.05 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00010297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,884.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.42 or 0.08001332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00305268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.32 or 0.00920770 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00073942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00433449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00252794 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,774,682 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.