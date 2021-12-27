Head to Head Analysis: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $126.86 million 0.00 -$276.72 million ($10.03) 0.00 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.18 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.56

Vantage Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -103.58% -40.03% -17.56% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Volatility and Risk

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 59.75%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Vantage Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Co. engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

