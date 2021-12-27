Head to Head Analysis: Insignia Systems (ISIG) versus Its Competitors

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Insignia Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Insignia Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -6.29 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.54

Insignia Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -60.27% -27.62% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Insignia Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 131 577 634 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Insignia Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Insignia Systems peers beat Insignia Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

