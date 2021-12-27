Head to Head Contrast: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palomar and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 12.62% 8.82% 4.04% Kemper 1.45% 0.41% 0.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $168.46 million 9.77 $6.26 million $1.04 62.24 Kemper $5.21 billion 0.69 $409.90 million $1.16 48.52

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Palomar and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kemper 0 1 1 0 2.50

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $85.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. Kemper has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Kemper.

Summary

Palomar beats Kemper on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

