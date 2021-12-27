Head-To-Head Review: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Nordea Bank Abp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.88 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 3.89 $2.59 billion $1.03 11.50

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Nordea Bank Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordea Bank Abp 1 3 6 0 2.50

Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus target price of $53.16, suggesting a potential upside of 348.99%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp 36.84% 10.11% 0.61%

Risk & Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advices, and partners with corporate customers; and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solution. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporates and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises of investment, savings, and risk management solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

