Head-To-Head Survey: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 143.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 2.97% 2.02% Urstadt Biddle Properties 34.87% 13.64% 4.77%

Volatility and Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 35.56 $76.40 million $0.67 115.67 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 6.18 $47.28 million $0.88 23.65

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $78.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

