HeartBout Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $137,748.49 and approximately $54.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

