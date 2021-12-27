Helix Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $128,229.46 and approximately $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00032752 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.