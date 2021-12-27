Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.35 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 96.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $3.39 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.10 or 0.07902347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.44 or 0.99963149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,450,798 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

