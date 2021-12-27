Helmet.insure One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 89.3% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.19 or 0.07932831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.23 or 0.99723337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,436,329 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

