HempCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.15 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $244.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.42 or 1.00063497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $676.56 or 0.01333863 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,581,347 coins and its circulating supply is 264,446,197 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

