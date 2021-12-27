HEROcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $137,284.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $137,284.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

