Hertz Network (HTZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74,270.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $917,277.31 and approximately $74,270.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.59 or 0.07892244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00077221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.14 or 0.99864439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

