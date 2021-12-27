Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.