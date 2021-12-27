High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in High Tide were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

High Tide stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. High Tide Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

HITI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

