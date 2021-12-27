Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIW stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

